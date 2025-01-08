Israeli army kills 7 Palestinians in area designated as 'safe' in southern Gaza

The Israeli army killed seven Palestinians in an airstrike on Tuesday night, targeting their tent in an area designated by Israel as a "safe humanitarian zone" in the southern Gaza Strip.

A medical source told Anadolu that the death toll rose from four to seven, including five children, in the Israeli airstrike on a tent for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck a tent in Al-Mawasi, adding that the victims and injured were taken to the Khan Younis Nasser hospital by animal carts.

Despite being designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" by the Israeli army, Al-Mawasi has witnessed dozens of deadly Israeli airstrikes in the course of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling continue around the clock across the Gaza Strip, claiming more lives of Palestinians.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the enclave that has killed nearly 45,900 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.