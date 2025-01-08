6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Deir al-Balah

Six more Palestinians were killed in Israeli overnight airstrikes on homes in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip as the Israeli genocidal war continues unabated, local media reported on Wednesday morning.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted medical sources as saying that five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home for the "Barghout" family in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeastern Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Deir al-Balah city, the medical sources added.

Ten more Palestinians, including six children, were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Bureij refugee camp, Wafa also reported.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the enclave that has killed nearly 45,900 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.