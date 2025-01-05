UNRWA: Seven babies dead in Gaza from cold weather, lack of shelter

A Palestinian man holds the hand his niece three-week old Sila al-Faseeh, who reportedly died of hypothermia, as it lies in the morgue of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 25, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

At least seven babies have died due to cold weather and a lack of shelter in Gaza, the UN's Palestinian aid agency said on Sunday.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on X that up to 7,700 newborns in the war-torn territory are living in inadequate accommodation due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported in late December that four babies had died of hypothermia.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have lost their homes as a result of more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza.

Displaced residents are living in tents that offer little protection against the cold and rain, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius.

The Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs, COGAT, said on X that it is working with international aid organizations such as Rahma Worldwide to provide residents with tents, blankets, warm clothing and hygiene products.



























