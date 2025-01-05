Jordan dispatches 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

Jordan sent a humanitarian aid convoy, carrying 300 tons of essential relief supplies, to Syria.

In a statement, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization said that the aid convoy was dispatched at the directives of King Abdullah II as part of ongoing efforts to support the Syrian people.

The organization said that the step "comes amid the challenging circumstances Syria faces and highlights the strong fraternal ties between the two countries."

The convoy includes food supplies, medical equipment, blankets, and heating materials.

The aid will be delivered to the Syrian Red Crescent for distribution across various regions to address the needs of affected families.



























