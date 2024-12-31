Israeli army intensifies home demolitions and shelling across Gaza

The Israeli army continued to demolish homes and shell several areas across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday amid its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Witnesses said Israeli forces blew up several homes and residential buildings in the northern city of Beit Hanoun.

Israeli artillery also shelled the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City, but no information was yet available about casualties.

Israeli forces opened gunfire on the neighborhoods of Al-Sabra and Zeitoun in the city's southern and southeastern areas, according to witnesses.

In the central Gaza Strip, helicopter gunships opened fire toward the northeastern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp as military vehicles advanced on the camp's northwestern areas.

According to witnesses, loud explosions were heard in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid blowing-up operations of homes and buildings by the Israeli army.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.