Israeli premier appears in court for 6th time to testify in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday for the sixth time to testify in his corruption trial.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu continues to defend himself in the case known as "4000", in which he is accused of providing regulatory favors to Shaul Elovitch, then-owner of Bezeq telecommunications company and the Walla news site, in exchange for favorable coverage for him and his wife.

The media outlet said the prime minister and his lawyers are trying to prove that the Walla news site had a hostile position against Netanyahu and that the relation between him and the news website "was not unusual."

The broadcaster quoted Netanyahu as saying that his links with Elovitch were not personal but part of a group of Israel's economy leaders.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The Israeli premier denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "fake."

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November over atrocities in Gaza, where over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.

















