Israeli Embassy in Ireland takes down flag ahead of closure

The Israeli Embassy in Dublin took down its national flag on Friday, signaling the first steps toward its closure.

The development follows an announcement by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar that the embassy would be shut down due to what it called Ireland's "antisemitic rhetoric," a claim Dublin denies.

Saar criticized Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and accused the country of attempting to redefine "genocide" in international law to support claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The removal of the Israeli flag from the embassy's location on Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, occurred shortly after Saar's announcement.

According to Irish media reports, a spokesperson for the embassy confirmed the flag's removal, saying: "The flag was taken down following the instruction of the foreign minister to close the embassy."

However, the spokesperson clarified that the embassy has not yet been officially closed.

In response, Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Simon Harris rebuffed claims of anti-Israeli sentiment, asserting that Ireland's foreign policy remains steadfastly committed to human rights, international law, and peace.

Speaking from Brussels during an EU meeting focused on Ukraine, Harris said: "The people of Ireland, the government of Ireland-this one and the next one-are not anti-Israeli. But we are pro-human rights, we are pro-international law, we are pro-peace, and we will never be intimidated or silenced into moving away from that."

Harris also expressed hope that the Occupied Territories Bill, which seeks to restrict or penalize trade involving goods or services originating from Israeli settlements in Palestine, would be passed in 2025.

He noted, however, that the formation of a new Irish government, expected in January, would influence the timeline for advancing the legislation.



