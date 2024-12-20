Israel violates cease-fire with Lebanon 6 times on its 23rd day

The Israeli army violated a cease-fire agreement with Lebanon six times on its 23rd day, reports said Thursday.

Since the cease-fire was declared on Nov. 27, the total number of Israeli violations has risen to 259, with 31 people killed and 37 injured during the incidents.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli forces demolished homes in the southern Lebanese town of Kafr Kila, causing tremors felt throughout the area.

An Israeli military drone was observed flying over the city of Tyre, while the town of Alma al-Shaab near the border was targeted by Israeli forces, it said.

Homes in the Tayr Harfa area were also bombed, and Israeli military bulldozers demolished houses in the town of Naqoura.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught on Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,061 people have been killed, including 1,106 women and children and 222 health workers, while 16,661 others have been injured.

A fragile cease-fire has been in effect since Nov. 27 between Israel and Lebanon following months of military operations.

The conflict escalated after the Lebanese Hezbollah group provided support to the Gaza Strip following an attack on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.