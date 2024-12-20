Egypt resumes flights to Lebanon after 3-month suspension

Egypt's national carrier said Thursday that flights between Cairo and Beirut resumed after a three-month suspension.

"In light of the stability of the situation in Lebanon, we are pleased to announce the resumption of direct flights between Cairo and Beirut after a three-month hiatus," it said in a statement. The first flight was Thursday.

The suspension began Sept. 24, when EgyptAir announced it was halting flights to Beirut because of instability in Lebanon.

At the time, several Arab and international airlines followed suit amid Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon.

A fragile cease-fire has been in effect since Nov. 27 between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, following months of military operations.

The conflict escalated after Hezbollah provided support to the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct.7, 2023.

Israel has committed 249 cease-fire violations as of Wednesday, resulting in 30 deaths and 37 injuries, according to a count by Anadolu.





















