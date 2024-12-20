At least 10 killed in Israeli attack on Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and three injured, two critically, in an Israeli attack on the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, health sources said Friday.

Israeli forces targeted a group of Palestinians who were waiting in line for water at the camp, the sources said.

The strike adds to the mounting toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 last year.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities including schools, hospitals and places of worship in its offensive on Gaza, repeatedly claiming, often without evidence, that they were striking targets belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas. Under the rules of war, targeting civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Israel's war on Gaza has led to the deaths of more than 45,100 people following a cross-border attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The UN estimates that 70% of the dead in Gaza have been women and children.

Around 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, and 250 were taken to Gaza as hostages. Roughly 100 remain.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.