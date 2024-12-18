ISRAELI ATTACKS DISABLE NORTHERN GAZAS SOLE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT: HOSPITAL DIRECTOR

Israeli military vehicles on Wednesday morning advanced toward the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, opening fire and putting its intensive care unit out of service as it caught fire.

Hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya in a video message said the Israeli attack was preceded by "a frightening targeting" of the homes in its vicinity.

"The Israeli vehicles deliberately targeted the intensive care unit and were directly and clearly shooting towards it," Abu Safiya said, adding that the medical teams "miraculously" vacated the patients who were on respirators as fire erupted inside.

He said the facility's intensive care unit is the only specialized care department operating in northern Gaza.

The hospital comes under attacks almost on daily basis since the Israeli army launched a deadly campaign in northern Gaza early October.

Israel launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, sufficient amount of humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and fuel, has not been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population there on the verge of imminent famine.

Overall, Israel has killed more than 45,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, devastated the territory and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.







