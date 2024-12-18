Turkish foreign minister meets with Egyptian, Iranian counterparts in Cairo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Wednesday with his counterparts Bedr Abdulati of Egypt and Abbas Araghchi of Iran in Cairo.

The meetings were held within the framework of ongoing diplomatic efforts on the margins of the Developing Eight (D-8) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cairo.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry shared photos of the meeting on X, without providing any further details on the content of the talks.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.