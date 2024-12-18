Ankara welcomes EU’s recognition of Türkiye’s candidate status, key role in its annual enlargement report

Ankara on Wednesday welcomed the EU's recognition of Türkiye's candidate status and its significant role, calling the acknowledgment an "accurate and realistic" approach.

The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry came after the EU General Affairs Council adopted its annual conclusions on the EU enlargement process on Tuesday.

"The emphasis in the conclusions on Türkiye's candidate country status and key role is accurate and represents a realistic approach. In particular, we welcome the reinstatement of the High-Level Economic Dialogue meetings and the resumption of the activities of the European Investment Bank in Türkiye," the ministry said.

"We appreciate the recognition of the progress made by Türkiye in the area of macroeconomic policies and the positive steps taken to resolve the trade problems arising from the implementation of the Customs Union," it further said.

Türkiye also expressed satisfaction with the EU's acknowledgment of efforts to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and its role in addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, calling these "accurate observations."

"On the other hand, we reject the assessments by the EU on the dynamics of Türkiye's internal politics. These views reflect a one-sided perspective that is far from being objective," the ministry added.

Moreover, the statement continued by mentioning that the conclusions of the council showed Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration's unrealistic, unlawful, and maximalist views were repeated, "while ignoring the legitimate concerns and justified policies of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus."

"We would like to reiterate that the EU's continued role as the mouthpiece of the Greek Cypriot side and its failure to take into account the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people remain the primary impediment to a resolution on the island."

The statement also emphasized that EU membership remains Türkiye's strategic goal, adding: "In response, the EU needs to present a new vision that would strengthen the prospect of membership for Türkiye."

"In this regard, we expect that the conclusions of the European Council of 15 July 2019, which restrict the relations between Türkiye and the EU, will be completely revoked. Holding the High-Level Dialogue meetings in the fields of energy and transport, and especially on political issues, as well as the Association Councils throughout 2025 would enhance the dialogue and cooperation between Türkiye and the EU in a wide range of areas, including the foreign policy and regional issues highlighted in the conclusions."