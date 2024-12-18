Hamas’ armed wing says it killed 5 Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced Wednesday that its fighters killed Israeli soldiers and targeted an armored personnel carrier in northern Gaza.

According to the group's statements on Telegram, Al-Qassam fighters "eliminated five Israeli soldiers at point-blank range near the Khalifa Mosque in the center of Jabalia Camp."

The group added: "We managed to neutralize a Zionist soldier next to a Merkava tank, seize his weapon, and throw two hand grenades into the tank west of Beit Lahia."

Additionally, the group said its fighters "sniped at an Israeli soldier, hitting him directly in the Al-Tawam area."

The statement also noted that Al-Qassam fighters detonated a "Shawaz" explosive device targeting an armored personnel carrier near the Imad Aqel Mosque, east of Jabalia Camp.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population there on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

















