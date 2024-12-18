TÜRKIYE VOWS CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR LEBANONS UNITY, PEACE

Türkiye's president on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's commitment to Lebanon's "unity and peace," vowing to oppose any attempts on its stability.

At a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in the Turkish capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue efforts to "support the unity and peace of the Lebanese people. We stand firmly against any attempt to undermine Lebanon's stability."

Erdoğan urged the international community to continue pressing Israel to fully comply with the cease-fire it signed with Lebanon last month and compensate the damages it inflicted on the country.

"Türkiye has stood with Lebanon against Israeli aggression with all its means and has continued to provide humanitarian aid," Erdoğan said.

Underlining that Lebanon's security is inseparable from the region's stability, the Turkish president said that without a cease-fire and lasting peace in war-torn Gaza, the region could not achieve calm.

"Lebanon's security cannot be assessed separate from the region's stability. And our region cannot find peace unless a cease-fire and permanent peace is established in Gaza. I am hereby reiterating a fact that I express on every occasion that whoever thinks they will strengthen their security by further shedding blood, further destructing, further destroying, or further massacring civilians is gravely mistaken."



A 'NEW ERA' SYRIA



In Syria, which borders both Türkiye and Lebanon, a "new era has begun" with the fall of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month, Erdoğan said.

"As its neighbors, we agree with Lebanon on the need to act together," on Syria.

He pointed out that stability in Syria means stability in the region as the entire region has suffered from the turmoil in Syria for the last 13 years.

Noting that Türkiye and Lebanon have also opened their arms without hesitation and hosted Syrians, he said: "Our priority is the reconstruction of Syria and the normalization of daily life. The establishment of an inclusive and comprehensive permanent government that represents all sectors is of great importance not only for the Syrians but also for us, the countries in the region."

Türkiye will continue to stand by the Syrian people and provide all necessary support, as it has since the beginning of the conflict, Erdoğan added.

He said that Türkiye and Lebanon shared the goal of helping Syria rise again, adding: "I believe the Syrian people, with their insight, will successfully navigate this process."

"We expect and sincerely hope that everyone who knows that Syria's stability means regional stability will contribute to this process," he noted.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.























