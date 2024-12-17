UN CHIEF WELCOMES NEW SYRIAN GOVERNMENTS EFFORTS TO PROTECT CIVILIANS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday hailed the new government in Syria and its efforts towards protecting civilians and allowing aid access.

"I welcome the Caretaker Government's commitment to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers. I also welcome their agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; cut through bureaucracy over permits and visas for humanitarian workers," Guterres said in a statement.

Citing UN relief chief Tom Fletcher's recent visit to the capital Damascus, Guterres said that Fletcher had met with the head of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as well as Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir.

The anti-regime group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led by Sharaa has emerged as the ruling power in Syria after toppling Bashar al-Assad just over a week ago.

In the statement, Guterres also welcomed the new Syrian government's agreement to "ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialogue with the wider humanitarian community."

"As the Syrian people seize the opportunity to build a better future, the international community must rally behind them," he said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.