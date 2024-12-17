Israeli airstrike kills 8 Palestinians in northern Gaza

Eight Palestinians were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a house sheltering displaced families in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu the victims were brought to the Kamal Adwan Hospital following the strike, which targeted a home belonging to the Battah family near the hospital building.

Israeli warplanes bombed the family's home, which was housing displaced people from the Ashkar and Swaiti families, mostly women and children. The strike caused a fire in the house, resulting in burn injuries to several displaced individuals, witnesses told Anadolu.

In a separate incident in the same area, Israeli warplanes bombed areas near the Al-Nazlah School west of Jabaliya. Additionally, Israeli military vehicles fired intensively at the Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood in the Jabaliya refugee camp, witnesses reported.

Israeli Apache helicopters also targeted northern Gaza areas with gunfire, according to the same source.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population there on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















