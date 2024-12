Turkish President Erdoğan meets with Qatari emir in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Erdoğan officially welcomed the Qatari emir with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

The meeting between the two leaders took place behind closed doors.

Tamim also visited the Turkish capital last month.

During that visit, in the presence of the leaders, the two countries signed eight agreements at the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.