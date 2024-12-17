SYRIA MUST NOT BECOME HAVEN FOR TERRORIST GROUPS, TÜRKIYES UN ENVOY WARNS

Türkiye's UN envoy on Tuesday urged the world to address the terror threat in Syria and cautioned about it becoming a "haven" for terror groups.

"The Syrian people are at a pivotal moment in their history," Ahmet Yıldız said at a Security Council session on Syria, describing the juncture as "a new era, one that carries the potential to transform decades of conflict and suffering into a future marked by peace, stability and prosperity."

Yıldız noted the "unimaginable pain" that Syrians suffered toward "a free and inclusive Syria," but said, "However, the road ahead is not without its challenges."

"The next steps should be critical to rebuild a Syria that is united, inclusive and stable -- a Syria that can contribute to the stability of our entire region," he said.

Calling for a "credible and legitimate transition," he said that "a Syrian=led and Syrian-owned process will require bold, inclusive and determined steps toward national unity."

He noted the importance of territorial integrity. "The fragmentation of Syria would not only jeopardize the country's future but also destabilize an already fragile region," he said,

"Inclusivity must lie at the heart of Syria's future. A new Syrian government must reflect the voices of all segments of society," said Yıldız.

Reaffirming Türkiye's "unwavering support" to the Syrian people, Yıldız said: "Türkiye, for its part, has already reactivated its embassy in Damascus as a step toward fostering a constructive dialogue during this transition."

The Turkish envoy stressed the issue of terror groups in Syria and said: "Stability in Syria cannot be achieved without addressing the persistent threat of terrorism. Syria must not become a haven for terrorist groups that exploit the transition period to further their agendas."

"In particular, the PKK/YPG the so-called 'SDF' and its affiliates remain a grave threat -- not only to Syria's unity and security but also to Türkiye's national security and the broader region," he said.

He emphasized the importance of not allowing terror groups like the PKK/YPG/SDF in the transitional process and warned that it would "undermine Syria's territorial integrity and stability."

"Türkiye will continue to take preventive measures to protect its borders and prevent these groups from exploiting the situation on the ground," he said.

Noting Türkiye's generous hosting of more than 4 million Syrians for 13 years, Yıldız said: "This is not just a testament to Türkiye's solidarity but also a recognition that Syria's stability is critical for the stability of the region."

"The international community must now match this commitment. The devastation brought by years of conflict cannot be overcome by Syrians alone," he said as he urged global action against the atrocities committed by the Assad regime.

Yıldız further denounced Israel's continued attacks on Syria. "These illegal actions and attacks cannot be explained by any legitimate security concern and are unacceptable. So. this Council should react accordingly," he said.