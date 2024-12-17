REAL MADRIDS BRAZILIAN FORWARD VINICIUS JUNIOR WINS 2024 BEST FIFA MENS PLAYER AWARD

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior on Tuesday won the 2024 Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Vinicius Junior, the 24-year-old winger, this year helped his club Real Madrid clinch the UEFA Champions League and Spanish La Liga titles, as the winners of the Best FIFA Football Awards of the year were unveiled in a special event held in Doha, Qatar.

In June, Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final at London's Wembley Stadium with Vinicius Junior scoring his team's second goal.

In addition to Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti won the Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 award in recognition of the 65-year-old last season guiding his club to the Champions League and Spanish league triumphs.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez from Argentina was named the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the year.

Martinez's compatriot Alejandro Garnacho secured the FIFA Puskas Award (the most beautiful goal) for the 20-year-old Manchester United winger's spectacular scoring bicycle kick against Everton.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati, 26, was named the Best FIFA Women's Player of the year. Spain's Barcelona retained the UEFA Women's Champions League title after a 2-0 win over French opponents Olympique Lyon in the 2024 final in Bilbao.

Bonmati, who scored against Lyon, was named the player of the 2024 Women's Champions League final.

2024 AWARD WINNERS



Best FIFA Men's Player: Vinicius Junior (Brazil and Real Madrid)

Best FIFA Women's Player: Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona)

FIFA Puskas Award (the most beautiful goal): Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina), Manchester United player's goal against Everton.

Inaugural Marta Award (best goal in women's football): Marta, her goal for Brazil against Jamaica in a 2024 international friendly.

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina and Aston Villa)

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher (US and Chicago Red Stars)

Best FIFA Men's Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best FIFA Women's Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea and US)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia

THE BEST FIFA MEN'S 11:



Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, William Saliba

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Rodri, Toni Kroos

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Junior

THE BEST FIFA WOMEN'S 11:



Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Lucy Bronze, Naomi Girma

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati, Lindsey Horan, Gabi Portilho, Patri Guijarro

Forwards: Caroline Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo