PKK/YPG TUNNEL NETWORK FOUND IN SYRIAS MANBIJ PROVINCE

Anadolu captured images of a large tunnel network in Manbij that was discovered during Operation Dawn of Freedom by the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The tunnels, which were used by the PKK/YPG terror group, are wide enough to accommodate trucks, with some sections reaching 7 meters (23 feet) in height.

They extend as much as 5 kilometers (3 miles) and were found near the Karakozak Bridge in eastern Manbij.

The tunnels are designed to allow vehicles to pass through and appear to have been used to conceal PKK/YPG vehicles.

Construction materials such as rebar and concrete walls were found at the entrances to the tunnels.

Deep pits near the tunnels suggest the possibility of pedestrian access or ventilation shafts.

The Syrian National Army liberated Tel Rifaat on the first day of Operation Dawn of Freedom earlier this month, removing PKK/YPG forces from the area.

With the capture of Manbij, the region, which had become a major PKK/YPG stronghold west of the Euphrates River, was cleared of the group's presence.