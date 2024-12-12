Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in northern occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday morning killed two Palestinians in two separate incidents in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated a Palestinian who was shot by Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp, eastern Nablus city, but was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force raided the camp, prompting clashes with Palestinians.

In another incident, the Israeli army opened fire on a Palestinian car in the city of Qalqilya, killing at least one Palestinian.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said it was notified by the Civil Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Authority's official liaison office with the Israeli authorities, that a Palestinian was killed in Qalqilya by Israeli forces.

It identified the slain Palestinian as Mohammad Abdel-Kareem Barahma, 25, whose body was seized by the Israeli forces.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 811 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.