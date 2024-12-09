Israeli army burns truck carrying goods bound for southern Gaza

The Israeli army burned a truck carrying goods in the Al Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City on Sunday.

The army stopped the privately owned truck as it was heading to the southern part of the enclave via Salah al-Din Street, witnesses told Anadolu.

They added that the army forced the driver to get out of the truck and took him to an unknown location, then set the truck on fire.

Such trucks, which are rare, usually carry food supplies.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,700 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.