Israel, Hamas close to reaching ‘small’ cease-fire deal: Sources

Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a "small" cease-fire deal, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported Sunday, citing political sources.

The broadcasting authority quoted the unnamed Israeli sources as saying that the two sides are close to finalizing a deal that would include a two-month cease-fire.

The deal would also involve the release of prisoners under "humanitarian cases," including the elderly, women, the wounded and the sick, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from parts of the Gaza Strip, the sources said, without providing further details.

Hamas and mediating countries Egypt and Qatar have not commented on the report.

A Hamas delegation led by deputy leader Khalil al-Hayya left Cairo late Sunday after a meeting with the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad, during which they discussed efforts to implement a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The delegation emphasized its commitment to ensuring the success of these efforts and ending the aggression against the Palestinian people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed earlier in a conversation with families of Israeli hostages in Gaza that the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime on Sunday might contribute to an agreement on a hostage swap in Gaza.

Israel estimates that there are currently 101 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed due to Netanyahu's refusal to halt the ongoing conflict.

Israel has been conducting a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 44,600 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.