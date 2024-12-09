Central Bank of Syria assures citizens their deposits safe

After the fall of Assad regime, the Central Bank of Syria Monday announced that citizens' deposits in banks are safe and unharmed.

In a Facebook post, the central bank stated that the banks and financial institutions in the country will continue operating as usual.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow where Russia granted them asylum.