16 Palestinians killed as Israel continues deadly onslaught on Gaza

At least 16 people were killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday as the Israeli army continued its deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave, medical sources said.

Four people, including three children, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a group of civilians east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source said.

Six more people lost their lives and several others were injured in another strike in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the source added.

Witnesses said the fatalities occurred when a drone targeted a group of civilians while they were trying to check their homes around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia Project area.

One person was also killed in a drone strike east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli shelling also targeted a group of civilians in Jabalia in northern Gaza, leaving three people dead, another medical source said.

One person was also killed in an Israeli strike in Khirbet Al-Adas, north of Rafah in southern Gaza, while another Palestinian lost his life in a drone strike in the same city, the source said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces opened fire on tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in western Rafah.

Israeli army forces also set fire to a school sheltering displaced civilians in Beit Lahia to force them to flee the building, they added.

In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,700 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.























