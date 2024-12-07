Palestinian Health Ministry reports Israeli attack on ambulance

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Saturday released a video showing an Israeli airstrike targeting an ambulance stationed near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The footage, shared by the Health Ministry, reveals intense gunfire from Israeli forces hitting the ambulance. The video also shows the vehicle's driver inside at the time of the assault.

The Ministry stated that the attack took place on Friday when Israeli forces opened heavy fire on the ambulance positioned near the hospital.

Ambulance use in northern Gaza has become increasingly rare amid ongoing attacks.

Most ambulances are now inoperable due to repeated strikes and acute fuel shortages, leaving only one or two operational vehicles near the hospital.

On Friday, Israeli forces withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital following hours of offensive operations, during which medical staff and patients were arrested, and others were forcibly removed.

Israel claims its large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, launched on Oct. 5, aims to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of attempting to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Local health authorities report that more than 3,500 people have been killed or are missing since the operation began.

Israel's war on Gaza has resulted in over 44,600 deaths, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian health officials.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









