Israeli army claims it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that its air force had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.

In X, Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the missile was intercepted by the air force before it breached Israeli airspace. No sirens were triggered, he added.

Since November 2023, Yemen's Houthis have targeted Israeli or Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, as well as launched attacks on Israeli territory.

The Houthis say these actions are in solidarity with Gaza amid the genocidal Israeli war that began in October 2023 and has so far killed more than 44,600 people, mostly women and children.

Last month the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.







