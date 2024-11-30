HAMAS CALLS FOR INTL COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE ISRAELS USE OF BANNED WEAPONS IN NORTHERN GAZA

Hamas calls for int'l committee to investigate Israel's use of banned weapons in northern Gaza

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli airstrike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, November 30, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Palestinian group Hamas called for the formation of an international investigation committee on Saturday to investigate the Israeli military's use of internationally banned weapons in northern Gaza.

In a statement on Telegram, Hamas said: "The horrific testimonies provided by citizens and doctors in northern Gaza following the airstrikes and massacres carried out (by Israel) against innocent civilians, and the confirmation of cases of targeting with weapons and ammunition that lead to the vaporization of bodies, strongly point to the use of internationally banned weapons by the terrorist occupation army."

Hamas called for the establishment of an international investigative committee to investigate the use of such weapons by the Israeli army in northern Gaza.

It also urged the swift prosecution of "war criminals" for their crimes against humanity.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,100.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.















