9 killed, hundreds of thousands displaced due to floods in Thailand

Floods in southern Thailand have killed at least nine people and affected over 553,000 households across eight provinces, including Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, and Pattani. The heavy rainfall, which began in recent days, caused widespread damage, particularly in Phatthalung, where nearly 102,500 households were impacted.

Published November 30,2024
At least nine people were killed and hundreds of thousands affected due to floods in eight provinces of Thailand, local media reported on Saturday.

Thai Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall caused floods in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, and Satun province, according to Thai Enquirer. 

So far, more than 553,000 households have been affected across the eight provinces, it said.

In the Phatthalung province, some 102,494 households were affected in 557 villages while one person was killed.

Eight deaths were reported in Pattani, Yala and Songkhla provinces.

Meteorological Department warned that more rain is expected in the southern region which could continue until early December.

In neighboring Malaysia, devastating floods in several northern provinces killed three people and displaced more than 100,000 people over the past three days, according to state-run Bernama news agency.