GAZAS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE DUE TO FUEL CRISIS

The government in the Gaza Strip stated that the fuel crisis in Gaza threatens the entire healthcare system and could lead to its complete collapse.

Ismail al-Sawwaf, Director of the Media Office of Gaza's government, called on the international community, all international humanitarian organizations, and countries worldwide to urgently address the fuel shortage in hospitals and find a solution to the crisis.

Sawwaf emphasized that all healthcare facilities still operating in the Gaza Strip are facing severe challenges due to the fuel shortage, noting that hospitals have implemented strict austerity measures due to the catastrophic situation.

"The Israeli army continues its hostile policies by preventing fuel supplies to hospitals," said Sawwaf, describing this as a systematic effort to dismantle Gaza's healthcare system and destroy its remaining medical facilities.

'AN UNPRECEDENTED HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE WILL UNFOLD'

Sawwaf highlighted that Israel's continued actions have led to the closure of several hospital departments due to a lack of necessary fuel. He warned that the ongoing crisis could result in "an unprecedented humanitarian and healthcare disaster."

He also urged the global community to take moral and legal responsibility to save Gaza's healthcare system before it is too late.

Since the Israeli army began its attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, 120 people have reportedly lost their lives in the past 48 hours, raising the death toll to 44,176.