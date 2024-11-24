EUS FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF BORRELL CALLS FOR PRESSURE ON ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH TO ACCEPT U.S. CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL

The European Union's foreign policy chief called on Sunday during a visit to Beirut for pressure to be exerted on both the Israeli government and on Lebanon's Hezbollah to accept a U.S. ceasefire proposal.

Speaking at a news conference in Beirut, Josep Borell also urged Lebanese leaders to pick a president to end a two-year power vacuum in the country, and he pledged 200 million euros in support for Lebanon's armed forces.

Lebanon "on the brink of collapse" after Israel launched an intense air campaign

The EU's foreign policy chief warned that Lebanon was "on the brink of collapse" after Israel launched an intense air campaign two months ago following nearly a year of clashes with Hezbollah.

"Back in September I came and was still hoping we could prevent a full-fledged war of Israel attacking Lebanon. Two months later Lebanon is on the brink of collapse," Josep Borell told reporters in Beirut.






