3 Jordanian officers injured in shooting near Israeli Embassy

At least three Jordanian officers were injured early on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire near the Israeli Embassy in the capital Amman.

Jordan's news agency Petra reported that the suspect targeted a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood before attempting to flee.

Security forces returned fire, killing the suspect, the agency added.

The Jordanian government has condemned the shooting, branding it "a terrorist attack on public security forces performing their duty and a violation of the Kingdom's stability and security, which is a red line."

It further noted that the attack was carried out by "outlaws with criminal and drug-related records," adding that investigations were ongoing.