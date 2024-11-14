Israeli fighter jets target Beirut’s southern suburb with fresh strikes

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting a neighborhood in southern Beirut on November 13, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. (AFP Photo)

Israeli warplanes resumed airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut on Wednesday evening, following earlier attacks in the same area, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

"Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb, targeting the vicinity of the Borj El Brajneh area," according to the National News Agency.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings via social media, asking civilians to vacate buildings Israel claims are linked to Hezbollah.

The targeted areas in Adraee's order are Harat Hreik and Borj El Brajneh.

This marked the third evacuation order from the Israeli military targeting residents in Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, following earlier warnings for buildings in Harat Hreik and Ghobeiry.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military issued statements directing residents of six buildings and nearby structures in Ghobeiry and Harat Hreik to evacuate, citing proximity to Hezbollah-affiliated sites.

The Lebanese news agency reported that Israeli warplanes on Wednesday struck three locations in Ghobeiry, Harat Hreik, and an intersection near Rawdat al-Shahidayn between Chiyah and Laylaki with missiles.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburb were "intense, causing extensive damage to buildings."

Israel launched a massive air campaign on Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of Hezbollah in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

More than 3,360 people have been killed, over 14,300 injured and more than 1 million people displaced by the Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.





















