North Korea signs off on military cooperation treaty with Russia

North Korea and Russia have finalized a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty, according to North Korean state media KCNA. The treaty, initially signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June, commits the two nations to provide mutual assistance in case of an attack.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published November 12,2024
North Korea has signed off an a treaty with Russia calling for a "comprehensive strategic partnership," Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

It comes as North Korean troops are in Russia fighting against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and other military sources.

In a statement, KCNA said North Korea signed the treaty, which was concluded on June 19 in Pyongyang, on Monday. It will take effect once both sides exchange their ratification documents, the agency said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on the agreement on Saturday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing Russia's TASS news agency.

Moscow's lower house of parliament or Duma okayed the treaty on October 24. The agreement takes the military cooperation between the two countries to a new level and stipulates that they will provide mutual assistance should either country be attacked.

It was signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June, but had to then be approved by the Duma and signed by the countries' leaders.