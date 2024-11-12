Israeli airstrike kills, injures several Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza

A child reacts as Palestinians gather to receive meals cooked by a charity kitchen, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Israeli forces on Tuesday evening carried out another horrific airstrike on a residential building near coastline of Gaza City, where several Palestinians were waiting for food.

This attack comes as the besieged enclave's food crisis worsens, with most areas experiencing severe food shortages and high prices following Israeli restrictions on aid access.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army hit a residential building where several aid recipients were waiting near the Al Qahira Hall on the northern Gaza City coast, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Some of the wounded and dead remained on the scene, while others were transported to the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City for treatment, the witnesses added.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in October 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















