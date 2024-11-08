Gaza ‘massacres’ lead to spontaneous repercussions like Amsterdam unrest: Hamas

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Friday that unrest in Amsterdam, following a European League match, reflects the spontaneous repercussions of Israel's continued "massacres" in Gaza, with no international intervention to stop them.

On Thursday night, tensions escalated in Amsterdam after fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team reportedly shouted racist and offensive slurs against Arabs, tore down Palestinian flags, and caused disturbances following their game against Ajax Amsterdam.

Zuhri told Anadolu that "the events in Amsterdam confirm that the ongoing genocide in Gaza, broadcast live without international action to halt it and hold those responsible accountable, can lead to such spontaneous reactions."

He added: "Ending the genocide in Gaza is fundamental to respecting and protecting human rights, ensuring regional and global peace and security."

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed nearly 43,500 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.









