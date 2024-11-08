Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 15 as death toll rises to 3,117

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 15 people and injured 69 others on Thursday in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The new fatalities raised the total number of people killed in Israeli attacks in the country since October 2023 to 3,117, with 13,888 others injured, a ministry statement said on Friday.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.