CAIR exit poll shows strong support for Jill Stein among Muslim voters

American Muslim voters overwhelmingly backed Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein in the 2024 presidential election, with 53.2% casting ballots in her favor, according to an exit poll released on Friday.

President-elect Donald Trump received 21.4% of the Muslim vote, while Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 20.3%, showed the poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

In Michigan, Stein received even stronger support, with 59% of 502 Muslim respondents backing her, compared to 22% for Trump and 14% for Harris, according to the poll.

The poll, conducted by CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim advocacy group, surveyed 1,575 verified American Muslim voters nationwide via text on Nov. 5-6.

It has a margin of error of +/- 2.47 percentage points and a 95% confidence interval, according to CAIR.

According to CAIR's National Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, frustration over the Biden administration's Gaza policy led to a "sharp drop" in Muslim support for Harris compared to Biden's 2020 Muslim voter base.

"American Muslims made their voices heard," McCaw said, "and reaffirmed their important place in our nation's politics."

Alongside its exit poll release, CAIR praised the election of American Muslim Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, representing California's District 12, who joins Andre Carson, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar as the fourth Muslim member of Congress.