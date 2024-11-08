Hezbollah reports Israeli casualties in attack on military bulldozer in southern Lebanon

The Hezbollah group said Friday that it had targeted an Israeli military bulldozer in southern Lebanon and launched rockets at several military sites across the border.

In a series of statements, the group confirmed the attack on Stella Maris, an Israeli naval base north of Haifa city, describing it as a key surveillance and monitoring facility on the country's northern coastline, hit by a salvo of precision rockets.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the Ramat David military base and airport southeast of Haifa with another barrage.

The group did not specify the types of rockets used in the attacks on the airbase and naval facility.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it had destroyed an Israeli bulldozer, killing and wounding its crew in an attack on a military convoy near Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

The statement added that the bulldozer was accompanied by infantry forces attempting to advance towards the Sari Heights area.

The group also reported casualties among the accompanying infantry unit.

In addition, it said it targeted Israeli military movements in the northern settlements of Margalit and Misgav Am with rocket fire. Fighters also struck the settlement of Kiryat Shmona, close to Israel's northern border.

The Lebanese movement also said it targeted the Tel Nof Airbase south of Tel Aviv and a paratrooper training base in the Karmiel settlement with rockets.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

