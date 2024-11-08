Israeli airstrikes on Tyre in southern Lebanon leave 3 dead, 30 injured

Three people were killed and over 30 others were injured on Friday night in an Israeli heavy airstrike that struck the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.



The Lebanese state news agency NNA said the rescue teams recovered three survivors from under the rubble as search efforts continued.



The hospitals in Tyre urged the people to donate blood for the injured people.



The news agency also reported more Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, including on the towns of Kafr Rumman, Safad El-Battikh and Yohmor al-Chaqif.



A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.



More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.



Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.