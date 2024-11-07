Organization of Turkic States leaders call for immediate cease-fire in Lebanon

The leaders of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Wednesday adopted a declaration, which called for an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon.

The declaration came after the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, which was held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

According to the Bishkek Declaration, the leaders "underline the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and unequivocally support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Lebanon within its internationally recognized borders."

Expressing grave concern about attacks against the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, the declaration said they further support the international recognition of an "independent, sovereign and contiguous" Palestinian state based on pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The declaration also said that the OTS welcomed the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution in May, which determined Palestine's qualification for membership to the bloc and called on all countries to recognize Palestine.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.

'TURK TIME'



The Bishkek Declaration also touched on internal matters of the OTS, particularly highlighting Kazakhstan's chairmanship during the last year under the slogan "Turk Time."

The "successful completion" of Astana's chairmanship added "further momentum to the efforts in the Turkic World for enhancing convergence and solidarity in line with the purposes and principles enshrined" in the NakhchivanAgreement, which founded the organization back in 2009, it added.

The declaration hailed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's efforts "for steering the deliberations of the 11th Summit of the OTS to a successful conclusion."

It also welcomed Kyrgyzstan's assumption of the chairmanship until the next summit.

The leaders welcomed the adoption of a new flag for the organization that is "reflecting the symbols of Turkic identity, unity, common heritage and values."

Founded in 2009, the OTS includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as full members, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are observers.

The OTS aims to promote trade, political, cultural, and security cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations.