 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli attacks kill 52 more people in Lebanon as death toll tops 3,100

Israeli attacks kill 52 more people in Lebanon as death toll tops 3,100

Lebanese authorities reported on Thursday that Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours killed 52 people and injured 161 others. This brings the total death toll in Lebanon since October 2023 to 3,103, with 13,856 injured. Israel's air campaign, which began in late September, targets Hezbollah positions amid escalating cross-border conflict.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published November 07,2024
Subscribe
ISRAELI ATTACKS KILL 52 MORE PEOPLE IN LEBANON AS DEATH TOLL TOPS 3,100

Lebanese authorities said Thursday that some 52 people were killed and 161 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the country in the last 24 hours.


In a statement, the Health Ministry said the toll brought the number of people killed since October of last year to 3,103 and 13,856 others injured.


Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.


Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.