Israeli soldier killed in grenade explosion in northern Gaza, army says

An Israeli soldier was killed in northern Gaza early Saturday when a hand grenade exploded, the Israeli army reported on Sunday.

According to Israel's Channel 13, the army stated that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion. No additional details were released.

The latest casualty brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, to 780, according to Israeli military statistics. Among these, 368 were killed during the ground offensive that began inside Gaza on Oct. 27.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.