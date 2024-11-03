4 children among 8 Gazans killed in Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis

A man holds the body of a Palestinian child killed in Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Eight Palestinians, including four children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Sunday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

The fatalities occurred when a drone hit a gathering of civilians in Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in the city, the source said.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

















