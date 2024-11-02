Turkish National Defense Ministry releases video on PKK/YPG use of children in terrorism

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday released a video on the PKK/YPG terrorist organization's use of children in its ranks.

"The footage you are about to watch consists of the testimonies of child terrorists that the PKK/YPG terror group kidnapped and forcibly used in its activities through lies, threats, blackmail, torture and other immoral methods," said Turkish National Defense Ministry in an official statement released on X.

UN reports from 2022 confirmed that thousands of children have been kidnapped by the terror group, forced into its ranks, and abused by its top ringleaders, the ministry said.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Testimonies from children who fled the group, now seeking refuge in Türkiye, highlight that the PKK/YPG is "one of the most vile terrorist organizations in the world," according to the ministry.

"Our resolute and determined fight against terrorist organizations, especially PKK/PYD/YPG/SDG, will continue until we see days where children in our region are no longer abducted by such groups.

"Therefore, we remind those who have fallen into the grip of terrorist organizations through lies: surrender. Your only path to salvation lies in seeking justice," it said.











