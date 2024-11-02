Türkiye’s customs system ‘completely closed’ to trade with Israel: Trade minister

Türkiye's trade minister has reaffirmed that all trade with Israel remains suspended until a permanent cease-fire is declared in Gaza and uninterrupted humanitarian aid flows resume to the Palestinian enclave at sufficient levels.

Since May 2, there have been "no customs declarations registered for exports and imports from our country to Israel. Likewise, there have been no shipments from Israel to our country," Omer Bolat said Friday on X, adding:

"Our customs system is completely closed to trade with Israel."

Bolat underlined, however, that Turkish exports to Palestinian territories continue under the condition that the Palestine's Ministry of National Economy officially verifies that the destination of the shipment "is Palestine and the buyer is a Palestinian importer."

"It has been stated numerous times by the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy that these goods are used exclusively by Palestine, and it is also understood from our trade data that the aforementioned goods belong to our trade with Palestine," he said.

- TÜRKIYE-PALESTINE BILATERAL TRADE MECHANISM

Highlighting that roughly a quarter of the Palestinian territories' imports came from Türkiye in 2022, Bolat said that this year, Ankara had started recording exports to Palestine under a separate statistical code, unlike previous registrations under Israel.

"Under the Türkiye-Palestine bilateral trade mechanism, which has strengthened over time since its establishment, Palestinian importers apply to the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy for each shipment," he explained.

"After the agreed information regarding the shipment is confirmed electronically under the coordination of our ministry, the registration procedures for the shipments are carried out."

Likewise, Palestinian exports to Türkiye must also be approved by the Palestinian National Economy Ministry, which verifies that the goods are coming from Palestine, Bolat added.

In addition, he said, import and export transactions with Palestine from free zones and bonded warehouses could be carried out following verification under the same electronic approval mechanism.

