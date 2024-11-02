Israeli drone strike kills 6 people in central Gaza

Six people were killed on Saturday evening in an Israeli drone strike in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

A child was among the victims in the attack that targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Israel has intensified bombardment in central Gaza in recent days, particularly the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.











