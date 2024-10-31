Egypt’s president discusses Gaza cease-fire efforts with CIA director

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo on Thursday with CIA Director William Burns to discuss mediation efforts to reach a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on ways to advance the negotiations to reach a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, the presidency said in a statement.

They also highlighted the need for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid deteriorating conditions in the enclave, it added.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar have so far failed to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza, but Washington maintains that Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Oct. 18 may lead to a breakthrough in talks.

Hamas, however, says the conflict will only end when Israel stops its military campaign in the blockaded enclave, which has killed over 43,100 people since last October.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

