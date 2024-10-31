7 killed in Israeli airstrikes against Baalbek-Hermel in northeastern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes killed seven people and injured 14 late Thursday in towns in the Baalbek district, located in the Baalbek-Hermel province in northeastern Lebanon.

The death toll reached six from Israeli airstrike on the town of Makneh, with six injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Another airstrike destroyed a house in the town of Kayyal near Baalbek city, killing a woman and injuring five others, added the agency.

In Douris, three people sustained minor injuries from another strike near the Modern Science Castle building -- an educational service institution.

Israel launched a massive air campaign last month in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

























